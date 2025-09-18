Indian industry must join journey toward developed nation: N Chandrasekaran

Indian industry needs to rise to the occasion and participate in the journey of achieving the vision of a developed nation at a time when the country is rolling out several reforms, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday.

Speaking at the symposium organised by the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM), he stressed the need for collective efforts, closely with the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in multiple dimensions to achieve the goals of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"If India is to achieve its goals of economic, social, infrastructure and inclusive growth, the main purpose of Viksit Bharat, then we need to be working closely with the vision of the honorable Prime Minister in multiple dimensions," Chandrasekaran noted.

He further said the country is embarking on the journey at a time when the world is going through several challenges in terms of macroeconomic stability, geopolitical conflicts, leading to supply chain issues, production issues, and mobility of workforce. "At this time, India is rolling out several reforms, and the industry needs to rise to the occasion and participate in this journey of achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat," Chandrasekaran asserted. Pointing out the need for "quality and excellence in manufacturing and services" as one of the main focus areas, he said, "India needs to be able to be counted for producing products and services at the highest levels globally." He also stressed the need to develop the entire ecosystem across all stakeholders.