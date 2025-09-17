Home / Industry / News / FMCG firms may shift to new GST regime without changing current price tag

FMCG firms may shift to new GST regime without changing current price tag

The govt could allow discounts to be reflected in the invoice during the transition

FMCG
premium
The government announced the reduction in GST rates across a host of consumer products which include shampoos, toothpaste, soaps, food items among others.
Sharleen DsouzaUdisha Srivastav Mumbai/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In what could be a relief for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, the government may not insist on stickers to exhibit the new prices during the transition to the new goods and services tax rate (GST). The new GST rates are applicable from September 22.
 
According to sources in the know, the government is likely to allow consumer products  in the inventory to go with the current price tag till FMCG companies manage to get the new packs into the market.   
 
On September 9, the Centre permitted manufacturers, packers, and importers of pre-packaged commodities to revise the maximum retail price (MRP) of unsold stock through stickers following the recent changes in the GST rates.
 
The government announced the reduction in GST rates across a host of consumer products which include shampoos, toothpaste, soaps, food items among others.
 
According to a notification issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs on  September 9, companies can declare the revised MRP until December 31, 2025, or until the old stock is cleared, whichever is earlier. Declaration of changed MRP shall be made by way of stamping or putting sticker or online printing as the case may be. 
 
Business Standard could not independently verify with the government if these new guidelines will be notified soon. 
 
A source said that the government may allow price discounts to be reflected in the invoice during the transition. 
 
The notification had said that manufacturers or packer or importers must advertise about the revised MRP in one or more newspapers, besides circulating notices to  dealers and to the director of legal metrology in the Central Government and controllers of legal metrology in the states and union territories, indicating the change in the price of such packages. 
 
Sources have now indicated that this too may change as small and medium enterprises may find it expensive to advertise. 
 
Changing prices on packets, requiring additional manpower, has been a cause of worry for FMCG companies. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BlackBuck to ditch Bengaluru's tech corridor over crumbling roads

Premium

MCA seeks comments on creating a globally competitive Indian advisory firm

Amazon's non-disclosure a fraud on CCI, regulator tells Supreme Court

CBDT issues SOP to track capital gains from JDAs, reports due Oct 31

Govt clears 5 projects under new geothermal energy policy, eyes subsidies

Topics :GST NewsFMCGsFMCG sector

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story