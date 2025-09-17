FMCG firms may shift to new GST regime without changing current price tag

In what could be a relief for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, the government may not insist on stickers to exhibit the new prices during the transition to the new goods and services tax rate (GST). The new GST rates are applicable from September 22.

According to sources in the know, the government is likely to allow consumer products in the inventory to go with the current price tag till FMCG companies manage to get the new packs into the market.

On September 9, the Centre permitted manufacturers, packers, and importers of pre-packaged commodities to revise the maximum retail price (MRP) of unsold stock through stickers following the recent changes in the GST rates.

The government announced the reduction in GST rates across a host of consumer products which include shampoos, toothpaste, soaps, food items among others. According to a notification issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs on September 9, companies can declare the revised MRP until December 31, 2025, or until the old stock is cleared, whichever is earlier. Declaration of changed MRP shall be made by way of stamping or putting sticker or online printing as the case may be. Business Standard could not independently verify with the government if these new guidelines will be notified soon. A source said that the government may allow price discounts to be reflected in the invoice during the transition.