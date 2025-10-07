Govt aims to double concert economy, simplify event permissions in India

With India increasingly attracting global artists, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) is working on easing the process of setting up concerts across the country.

“We are looking at doubling the concerts economy,” said Sanjay Jaju, secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in his keynote address at FICCI FRAMES 2025, emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating a vibrant concert economy in India.

“We have a lot of icons performing globally. The likes of Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh… They are performing to packed stadiums worldwide. There are concerts happening (in India as well) which have a huge direct and indirect impact on the economy. We are trying to do a lot of things to ease the process of setting up concerts in our country,” Jaju added.

Single-window clearance planned for concert approvals One of the government’s key initiatives is to rework the India Cine Hub website to make it a single-window platform for concert-related permissions. A beta version of the platform is expected to launch by the end of October to support the upcoming concert season, which starts in November. This announcement comes days after the rock band The Smashing Pumpkins cancelled its first India tour due to logistical issues. “Due to unexpected logistical challenges and conditions out of our control, we have to cancel our two upcoming shows in Bangalore and Mumbai. We cannot perform these shows up to the standards that we and our fans expect,” the band said in a statement on Facebook.

India’s live events industry sees double-digit growth In 2024, India’s organised live events segment expanded by 15 per cent, generating an estimated incremental Rs 13 billion (Rs 1,300 crore) in revenue, according to a white paper released during WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit) titled India’s Live Events Economy. The report said the segment recorded one of the fastest growth rates within India’s broader media and entertainment industry, second only to digital media. This year began with British band Coldplay performing its biggest concert yet in Ahmedabad with 220,000 people in attendance, followed by other global artists such as Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, Martin Garrix, and Cigarettes After Sex. Rapper Travis Scott is set to perform in India later this year as part of his Circus Maximus Stadium Tour, while Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias will perform in Mumbai at the end of October. American comedian and actor Kevin Hart also made his India debut in September after cancelling his earlier show in April.

Concert days, attendance to reach record highs in 2025 According to a joint report by FICCI and EY, India’s music concert space saw significant growth in 2024, and it estimates a record 70–80 concert days with audiences of 10,000 or more in 2025. Last year, data from bookmyshow.com showed that over 30,000 live events were held across more than 300 cities in India. The FICCI-EY report also noted that artist-driven engagement will be the next major monetisation opportunity spanning concerts, merchandise, fan clubs, artist management, branded content, and physical as well as digital events. I&B Ministry to explore broadcast and DTH reforms