Govt awards seven-star ratings to three mines for green practices

In a move to promote sustainable mining, the Ministry of Mines on Monday awarded seven-star ratings for the first time to three mines – Ultratech Cement’s Naokari limestone mine, Tata Steel’s Noamundi iron ore mine, and Sandur Manganese and Iron Ore Ltd.’s Kammatharu mine.

The Ministry conferred the seven-star status, recognising mines that have not only secured five-star ratings consistently for five consecutive years but also passed a rigorous two-stage evaluation process.

ALSO READ: India eyes foreign copper firms with overseas mining links: Govt report In total, 98 mines were recognised at the felicitation ceremony held at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur for their performance in 2023-24. Three mines received seven-star ratings, while 95 were awarded five-star ratings.