Govt awards seven-star ratings to three mines for green practices

In a move to promote sustainable mining, the Ministry of Mines on Monday awarded seven-star ratings for the first time to three mines – Ultratech Cement’s Naokari limestone mine, Tata Steel’s Noamundi iron ore mine, and Sandur Manganese and Iron Ore Ltd.’s Kammatharu mine.
The Ministry conferred the seven-star status, recognising mines that have not only secured five-star ratings consistently for five consecutive years but also passed a rigorous two-stage evaluation process.
In total, 98 mines were recognised at the felicitation ceremony held at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur for their performance in 2023-24. Three mines received seven-star ratings, while 95 were awarded five-star ratings.
A five-star rating is awarded to mines that score 90 per cent or above across four sustainability modules under Rule 35 of the Mineral Conservation and Development Rules, 2017. These modules include mine-level impact management, progressive mine closure and restoration, social welfare, and reporting. The process, overseen by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), involves a self-assessment by leaseholders, followed by on-ground validation by IBM officials to ensure compliance with Sustainable Development Framework (SDF) goals.
Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma were present at the event alongside senior ministry officials and representatives from the awarded mines. The annual star rating program, launched in 2014-15, is aimed at raising environmental and compliance standards across India’s mining sector.