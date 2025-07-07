Home / Industry / News / Anti-obesity drug war heats up as Wegovy and Mounjaro boost sales

Anti-obesity drug war heats up as Wegovy and Mounjaro boost sales

India's Rs 628-crore anti-obesity market sees heightened competition as Wegovy and Mounjaro post strong sales amid rising obesity and growing doctor awareness

Pharmaceuticals
premium
India has 254 million people with generalised obesity and 351 million with abdominal obesity.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The battle between two global majors vying for a larger pie of the Rs 628-crore Indian anti-obesity market is set to intensify, even as demand and sales for weight-loss drugs rise in a country with the third-highest number of people living with obesity.
 
India has 254 million people with generalised obesity and 351 million with abdominal obesity, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research–INDIAB (India Diabetes) study.
 
This segment has been in demand with the India launch of Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in March and Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (semaglutide) last month. While the former is currently priced between Rs 14,000 and Rs 17,500 per month, the latter is priced between Rs 17,345 and Rs 26,050 per month across its five dose strengths.
 
“Acceptance, awareness, affordability and willingness to try new drugs for obesity management have propelled the growth of this market, which today is almost five times what it was five years back,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at market research firm Pharmarack.
 
The segment's moving annual turnover for June has risen from Rs 138 crore in 2021 to Rs 628 crore in 2025.
 
According to Pharmarack data, Wegovy raked in sales worth Rs 2.53 crore within two weeks of its launch. This includes secondary sales of 1,788 units across all five dosage strengths — 0.25 milligrams (mg), 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg.
 
On the other hand, unit-wise sales of Mounjaro more than doubled from 42,281 to 87,986 units in June 2025. Of this number, the drug’s higher dose form (5 mg) sold 48,944 units and the lower dose (2.5 mg) sold 39,042 units. 
 
Both treatments usually adopt a gradual dose-escalation protocol, starting with a low dose administered weekly and increasing every four weeks until reaching a maintenance level.
 
However, experts believe that while Mounjaro sales for its two available dosage strengths have increased gradually, Wegovy has seen sales across all strengths within the first month itself.
 
“This may indicate some patients were already on semaglutide injections before its launch, through imported medications,” Sapale said.
 
Pharmarack data adds that while semaglutide currently dominates the anti-obesity market with a 66 per cent market share, tirzepatide has been able to carve out an 8 per cent share within a quarter of its launch in March this year.
 
The clash, however, is set to intensify with Lilly preparing to introduce its pre-filled KwikPen version of Mounjaro, which until now has been sold only in vials.
 
Sapale said that Wegovy has this advantage over Mounjaro of being available in an injectable pen version. “While it is possible for some to take Mounjaro in-house, many patients still may have to go to a doctor to get it administered,” she said.
 
She added that Wegovy also has a larger doctor base due to the earlier availability of Rybelsus in the market, which also contains semaglutide. 
Rise of anti-obesity segment in India
    
Year MAT Value for June (in Rs cr)  
2021 138  
2022 201  
2023 335  
2024 531  
2025 628  
MAT: Moving Annual Turnover (sales between July to June next year)
    
Source: Pharmarack
    
     
Market share for anti-obesity segment
    
Sub group MAT Value for June 2025 (in Rs cr) Market Share (in %)
Semaglutide 412 66
Orlistat 78 12
Dulaglutide 64 10
Tirzepatide 50 8
Liraglutide 24 4
Total 628 100
Source: Pharmarack
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Work on HC-ordered CDSCO panel on weight loss drug may begin mid-July

Premium

Time to monetise 5G through differentiated services is now: Ericsson

Smart companies will hire more engineers, says GitHub CEO on AI jobs impact

Premium

US, Japan, HK drive foreign investment into India's real estate market

Telcos raise concern over Digital Bharat Nidhi fund diversion to R&D

Topics :Obesity in Indiaobesity riskobesity and healthPharma industry

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story