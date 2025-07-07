Anti-obesity drug war heats up as Wegovy and Mounjaro boost sales

The battle between two global majors vying for a larger pie of the Rs 628-crore Indian anti-obesity market is set to intensify, even as demand and sales for weight-loss drugs rise in a country with the third-highest number of people living with obesity.

India has 254 million people with generalised obesity and 351 million with abdominal obesity, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research–INDIAB (India Diabetes) study.

This segment has been in demand with the India launch of Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in March and Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (semaglutide) last month. While the former is currently priced between Rs 14,000 and Rs 17,500 per month, the latter is priced between Rs 17,345 and Rs 26,050 per month across its five dose strengths.

“Acceptance, awareness, affordability and willingness to try new drugs for obesity management have propelled the growth of this market, which today is almost five times what it was five years back,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at market research firm Pharmarack. The segment's moving annual turnover for June has risen from Rs 138 crore in 2021 to Rs 628 crore in 2025. According to Pharmarack data, Wegovy raked in sales worth Rs 2.53 crore within two weeks of its launch. This includes secondary sales of 1,788 units across all five dosage strengths — 0.25 milligrams (mg), 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg.

On the other hand, unit-wise sales of Mounjaro more than doubled from 42,281 to 87,986 units in June 2025. Of this number, the drug's higher dose form (5 mg) sold 48,944 units and the lower dose (2.5 mg) sold 39,042 units. Both treatments usually adopt a gradual dose-escalation protocol, starting with a low dose administered weekly and increasing every four weeks until reaching a maintenance level. However, experts believe that while Mounjaro sales for its two available dosage strengths have increased gradually, Wegovy has seen sales across all strengths within the first month itself.

“This may indicate some patients were already on semaglutide injections before its launch, through imported medications,” Sapale said. Pharmarack data adds that while semaglutide currently dominates the anti-obesity market with a 66 per cent market share, tirzepatide has been able to carve out an 8 per cent share within a quarter of its launch in March this year. The clash, however, is set to intensify with Lilly preparing to introduce its pre-filled KwikPen version of Mounjaro, which until now has been sold only in vials. Sapale said that Wegovy has this advantage over Mounjaro of being available in an injectable pen version. “While it is possible for some to take Mounjaro in-house, many patients still may have to go to a doctor to get it administered,” she said.