Govt aims to boost fishery sector by taking exports to Rs 1 trn per year

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Wednesday said the government is focusing on increasing annual seafood exports to Rs 1 trillion from around Rs 60,000 crore last fiscal and will also take measures to strengthen the foundation of the fishery sector over the next five years. Singh, who is Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, was addressing an event to mark the 4th Anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY) here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He also launched Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojna, and released the standard operating procedure on production & processing clusters in the fisheries sector.

The minister noted that the fishery sector, which provides livelihood for more than 30 mn fishers and fish farmers, did not get due attention since independence.

However, Singh said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken various decisions since 2014 for the growth of this important sector, including the launch of the PMSSY scheme with an outlay of over Rs 20,000 crore.

As a result of these measures, he highlighted that the country's fish production has increased to 17.545 mn tonnes in 2023-24 from 9.579 mn tonnes in 2013-14.

More From This Section

With the help of funds under the PMSSY, the minister said there has been a lot of infrastructure development and technological improvement in the fishery sector.

He stressed on the need to strengthen the foundation of this sector and said the government will focus on that over the next five years so that it can contribute to the overall target of making India a developed nation by 2029.

Singh said the country is exporting seafood worth over Rs 60,000 crore to around 130 countries and the target is to grow this number to Rs 1 trillion annually. He, however, did not give any timeline for achieving this target.

The minister said he has recently met with a large number of exporters who stressed on tackling diseases to boost outward shipments.

Singh informed that a committee has been formed to suggest ways to tackle this problem and assured that the government would take measures based on the recommendations.

The minister also highlighted that the government is providing 100,000 transponders to fishermen, which will help them in maintaining contacts with their families and also the local administration when they are in deep sea undertaking fishing.

These transponders will also warn them if they cross the sea borders, he added.

During the event, Singh notified centre of excellence & Nucleus Breeding centres, notification of coastal fishermen villages for development as climate resilient coastal fishermen villages and fisheries clusters and launching of digital portal.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying George Kurian also spoke about the achievements made in this sector during the last 10 years.

According to an official statement, the Centre has spearheaded the transformation of the fisheries sector through the Blue Revolution with formulation and implementing of schemes for investing Rs 38,572 crore since 2014.

Key initiatives include the Blue Revolution: Integrated Development and Management of Fisheries implemented from 2015-16 to 2019-20 with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) with a fund size of Rs 7,522.48 crore implemented since 2018-19, the PMMSY implemented for a period of five years (2020-21 to 2024-25) with an investment of Rs 20,050 crore and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY) with an investment plan of Rs 6,000 crore.

These programmes focus on enhancing production, productivity, improving quality, boosting exports, reducing post-harvest losses and fostering innovation & innovative technology infusion, entrepreneurship development, create livelihood and employment opportunities to fishers, fish farmers and other stakeholders and welfare of fishers, fish farmers, fish workers fish vendors, and other directly associated fisheries value chain.