Govt announces ALMM for PV cells to push India's green energy transition

The government on Tuesday announced an Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for solar cells on the lines of module manufacturing to boost India's transition towards green energy.

The government is aiming to make the second list (List II) under the ALMM for solar PV cells effective June 1, 2026, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement.

From June 2026, all solar PV modules used in projects including government-backed schemes, net-metering projects, and open-access renewable energy initiatives will be required to source their solar cells from ALMM List-II, ensuring quality and reliability in solar PV cells used in India's energy infrastructure, the MNRE said in a statement.

"MNRE announces a significant amendment to the ALMM Order, 2019, which will have far-reaching implications for India's solar power sector and its clean energy transition," the statement said.

An exemption will apply for projects that have already been either awarded or completed the bidding process but their last date of bid submission was before the issuance of this order, the ministry said.

The exemption will allow them to proceed without the requirement to use solar PV cells from List-II, even if their commissioning date is post-June 1, 2026.

However, for all future bids, the requirement to source both solar PV modules and cells from the respective ALMM lists will be mandatory, marking a decisive shift towards quality assurance and sustainability in India's solar power sector.

The government introduced the ALMM order (List I) in 2019 for solar modules to boost the manufacturing and usage of made-in-India solar panels. It was made mandatory to source PV modules from models and manufacturers included in the ALMM List I.

By mandating the use of solar PV cells, which will be included in the ALMM List-II, following a rigorous procedure to verify the quality and reliability, the government aims to foster a robust domestic solar PV supply chain, reduce the carbon footprint associated with solar module imports, and bolster India's energy security.

Under the new amendments, thin-film solar modules manufactured in integrated solar PV module manufacturing units will be considered in compliance with the requirement to use solar PV cells from List II, further driving technological innovation and diversification within the sector.

In the coming months, the MNRE will issue detailed procedural guidelines for the enlistment of solar PV cells under ALMM List-II, providing clear instructions for manufacturers and project developers on how to comply with the updated requirements.

This is part of the government's ongoing efforts to simplify the regulatory process and ensure that India remains at the forefront of global clean energy development.

This move aligns with India's broader goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity by 2030 and making substantial strides in its commitment to clean energy.