Pilot aspirants should look at fascinating Indian market: IATA chief

Bullish on the aviation growth prospects in the "fascinating" Indian market, IATA chief Willie Walsh on Tuesday said somebody with an ambition to be a pilot should be looking at India, considering the large number of aircraft orders placed by the domestic airlines.

The Director General of the global airlines' grouping, which has been flagging issues about high airport charges in India, also mentioned that Indian regulators seem to be more open to listening to the voices of airlines with respect to airport charges.

"(We are seeing) some good economic regulations," Walsh said in response to a query from PTI related to airport charges.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets and airlines are expanding their operations, with Air India and IndiGo placing significant orders for aircraft, including wide body A350s.

Noting that India is going to see significant growth in the domestic market, Walsh said that aircraft orders have been announced by the local carriers, with "those ambitions are founded on realistic expectations".

With the investments the Indian government is developing airport infrastructure, he said there is a clear recognition that for India to fully exploit the economic opportunities, they will heavily depend on air connectivity.

"They also recognise that there are significant related industries especially maintenance and repair where India can take advantage of skills and labour... Quite a lot of interest in developing maintenance and repair facilities in India," Walsh said at a briefing here.

On availability of pilots, the IATA chief said India doesn't have an issue when it comes to pilots.

"... I think somebody with an ambition to be a pilot should be looking at India because of the aircraft orders," he said and added that the opportunities for jobs in the region are significant.

He also said that there are a lot of Indian pilots in other parts of the world "who I think will be attracted to return home".

Indian carriers, including Air India and IndiGo, have placed orders for over 1,000 planes that are to be delivered in the coming years.

"India is going to be a fascinating market, it is going to be really exciting. Would probably attract pilots, because there is an investment in wide body aircraft," he said.

Now, IndiGo with their orders for A350s, Air India with their orders for 787s and A350s, pilots have seen career progression opportunities from narrow body to wide body that didn't exist, Walsh said and added that the market may look attractive for both recruiting and retaining pilots in the future in India.

On November 28, the Indian civil aviation ministry told the Lok Sabha a total of 11,775 pilots are employed by major airlines and there are 26,539 licensed pilots in the country.

Also, 15 per cent of pilots in the country are women.

On airport charges in India, Walsh said the grouping is beginning to see more balance being introduced in the market in India which is very positive.

"There is evidence of the regulator who is very aware about the impact of airport charges on aviation and more open to listening to the voices of airlines and the airline industry...

"Airports have had a relatively easy time in terms of regulations... I believe that is changing," he added.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents around 340 airlines, accounting for more than 80 per cent of global air traffic.