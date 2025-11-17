Home / Industry / News / Govt approves 17 projects under electronics component manufacturing scheme

Govt approves 17 projects under electronics component manufacturing scheme

To achieve long-term success, India will have to focus on building design teams, ensuring six sigma quality standards in all products

Electronics
The 17 projects greenlit now in the second tranche, bring total projects under the scheme to 24.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Monday approved 17 projects entailing about Rs 7,172 cr investment across six categories under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), underlining India's resolve and its decisive push into producing high-value components.

These projects will lead to production worth Rs 65,111 crore cumulatively.

"You have shown the way on how India will become major electronics manufacturing hub," Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw said at an event announcing the second tranche of approvals.

To achieve long-term success, India will have to focus on building design teams, ensuring six sigma quality standards in all products, and partnering with 'Swadeshi' suppliers in projects.

Quality systems will be key part of evaluation process, the minister added.

"The way geo-politics and geo-economics is emerging, the challenges will be bigger and in those challenging period your ability to have good supply chain control will define your resilience and ability to compete in difficult times," Vaishnaw said.

He also said that a new skilling framework for electronics manufacturing is in the offing.

The 17 projects greenlit now in the second tranche, bring total projects under the scheme to 24.

The players included Jabil Circuit India, Aequs Consumer Products, Uno Minda, ASUX Safety Components India, Zetfab India, TE Connectivity India, and Meena Electrotech, among others.

The categories include camera module, connectors, multi-layer PCB, oscillators, enclosures among others and are spread across nine states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Statsguru: R&D remains the chink in the armour for India's companies

Premium

Producers, platforms turn to AI-powered content to cut costs, boost output

Premium

US tariff shift opens narrow window for India's farm exports

Finance Ministry's Chintan Shivir discusses use of AI in govt processes

Premium

Craft spirits pour new energy into India's alcobev giants as demand rises

Topics :Electronicselectronics policymanufacturing

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story