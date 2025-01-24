Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Telcos block 20 global carriers allowing spoofed calls to reach India

Telcos block 20 global carriers allowing spoofed calls to reach India

DoT has asked telcos to flash 'international calls' on all calls originating abroad

Telecom
Subhayan Chakraborty Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 9:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
Indian telecom operators have complied with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) order to block traffic from 20 international operators which were repeatedly sending spoofed calls to India, the DoT said on Friday.
 
This and other recent measures have led to the number of spoofed calls identified and blocked with Indian numbers now dipping to about 4 lakhs per day, it said.
 
Fraudsters were earlier using international spoofed calls that displayed Indian mobile numbers to deceive Indian citizens and carrying out cyber-crimes and financial frauds. Despite being made from abroad, these calls appear to originate from within India, through the manipulation of the Calling Line Identity (CLI), or the phone number. Private carriers Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio, alongside state-owned BSNL, have blocked traffic from such international carriers, the DoT said.
 
Rising instances of CLI exploitation had led to a spate of incidents involving threats of mobile number disconnection, fake digital arrests, and even impersonation of government officials or law enforcement agencies. Recent cases have included false accusations involving drugs, narcotics, and sex rackets, further intensifying public concern.
 
The DoT has asked telcos to display the text ‘International Call’ on all calls coming from outside India.
 
“This helps the citizen to understand that it cannot be from organisations like DoT, TRAI, police, RBI, customs, UIDAI etc. One of the major service providers has already implemented this in its network and others are in process of doing so," the DoT said.
 
In October last year, the DoT along with telecom operators had launched the International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System. The tool proved to be a formidable barrier that blocked 90 per cent of all the incoming international calls which were identified as spoofed calls, approximately 1.35 crore, within 24 hours.

Also Read

Adani Group under DoT scanner on delayed 5G rollout, may surrender spectrum

May boost 4G, 5G investment: VIL calls DoT's bank guarantee waiver 'relief'

Internet vital for life, shutdowns hurt banking, education: Telcos to govt

Elon Musk's Starlink moves closer to India licence, accepts data terms

Premium

Govt panel pulls up BSNL, DoT for slow pace of asset monetisation

 
The DoT said the system has been successful in reducing the number of spoofed calls identified and blocked with Indian numbers. In November, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the technical system deployed by the government is blocking 1.35 crore fraud calls daily and has helped save people’s assets worth Rs 2,500 crore till date.
 
Being deployed in two phases, the system first prevented calls spoofed with phone numbers of their own subscribers at the level of TSPs, while also stopping calls spoofed with the numbers of subscribers from other TSPs, at a central level.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's multiplex chains anticipate higher occupancy this R-Day weekend

Gold breaches Rs 83K for first time amid uncertainty over Trump policies

Budget2025: Invest in infra, startup, EdTech to create jobs, say experts

CDSCO flags 135 drugs for failing quality standards for December 2024

Mumbai, New Delhi among top 10 investment destinations in Apac: CBRE

Topics :DoTtelecom sectorCyber crimes

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story