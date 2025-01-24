India's multiplex chains anticipate higher occupancy this R-Day weekend

India’s multiplex chains are anticipating higher occupancy rates this Republic Day (R-Day) weekend, betting on Akshay Kumar-starrer “Sky Force”, a patriotic-themed action movie based on real-life events.

This hope comes after Hindi cinema saw one of its worst performances at the box office in 2024, with multiplex chains struggling to fill their theatres, and now, with the excitement around “Pushpa 2: The Rule” gradually fading.

Released close to the R-Day last year, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer fictional flick “Fighter” was among the top 10 highest grossing movies in India, with Rs 243 crore at the box office in 2024, according to Ormax report. As a result, multiplex chains like PVR INOX, Cinepolis India, and Mukta A2 Cinemas are expecting similar trends this year, with Sky Force’s strong pre-release buzz.

“Republic Day week has consistently been a lucrative period for the film industry, and Sky Force is well-positioned to capitalise on this trend,” Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinepolis India, the Indian arm of the Mexican movie theatre chain, told Business Standard. “We are projecting an impressive turnout of over 6,00,000 viewers during the weekend, with average occupancy expected around 60 per cent,” Sampat said.

He further added that Sunday, in particular, holds the potential to reach close to 75 per cent occupancy, marking a highly successful theatrical run.

Kamal Gianchandani, chief of business planning and strategy, PVR INOX, India’s largest cinema exhibitor, said that this much-anticipated Akshay Kumar blockbuster is tailor-made for the grandeur of the big screen, and his multiplex chain is thrilled to offer audiences the chance to experience it in all its glory.

“The Republic Day weekend is expected to see a significant surge in footfalls, with an anticipated increase of approximately 20 per cent compared to regular weekends, reflecting the strong excitement among moviegoers,” Gianchandani added.

Also Read

Satwik Lele, chief operating officer (CFO), Mukta A2 Cinemas, said that they are witnessing strong demand in metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, where Sky Force has struck a chord with the urban audience.

“Additionally, cities like Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Jaipur are showing a significant uptick in bookings, reflecting the widespread excitement for the movie across regions,” Lele explained.

For Cinepolis India too, metropolitan cities lead the demand surge. However, Sampat noted that Sky Force is also seeing promising traction in Tier-II cities like Bhopal, Jaipur, and Patna, indicating widespread interest across regions.

PVR INOX has introduced a special promotional offer to further enhance their footfalls, promising Rs 250 discount on every Sky Force movie transaction made through their application or website. Similarly, Mukta A2 Cinemas is also optimistic about its food and beverage offerings.

It is not just Sky Force but regional movies are also witnessing similar demand.

“We’re seeing notable interest in regional films in markets like South India and Maharashtra, where language-specific content resonates deeply with the audience. Regional cinema continues to thrive alongside mainstream Bollywood releases, and the diversity in content ensures there’s something for everyone,” said Lele.

Sampat added that “Dominic and the Ladies' Purse”, a Malayalam-language mystery comedy thriller featuring actor Muhammed Kutty, is poised to be a blockbuster. Regional titles like “Umbarro” (Gujarati) and “Fussclass Dabhade” (Marathi) are also generating strong anticipation, and are likely to perform well this weekend.