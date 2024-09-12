Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Govt asks coal block holders to start production in auctioned mines

Govt asks coal block holders to start production in auctioned mines

The coal ministry on Wednesday reviewed the status of coal mines that were auctioned and are in different stages of process completion

Coal
The comprehensive review focused on highlighting the government's commitment to ramp up domestic coal production. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre on Thursday said that it has asked the coal block allottees to take necessary steps to put to production mines that were auctioned recently.

The coal ministry on Wednesday reviewed the status of coal mines that were auctioned and are in different stages of process completion.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The 71 coal blocks are in various stages of obtaining regulatory clearances. These blocks are distributed across nine states Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal," the Coal Ministry said in a statement.
 

The meeting was chaired by Coal Additional Secretary Rupinder Brar.

The comprehensive review focused on highlighting the government's commitment to ramp up domestic coal production.

"This strategic review underscores the Ministry's proactive approach to addressing hurdles in coal blocks operationalisation in order to meet India's growing energy needs," the statement said.

More From This Section

India to lead global oil demand growth in 2024, surpassing China: IEA

Need innovation-driven value creation in biotech: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Palm oil imports in Aug fall over a quarter as buyers shift to soyoil

Want Opec+ to raise oil output to meet demand, says oil secretary

Corporate India's big six boost profits, struggle with flat job growth

By focusing on these mines, the government aims to maximise domestic resources and reduce dependence on coal imports.

The coal ministry remains committed to strengthening India's energy security through increased domestic coal production, supporting the nation's path towards sustainable economic development.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Coal supply to power sector falls 5.4% to 58.07 mn tonnes in August

NLC India aims to start early mining of Odisha's Machhakata coal block

Coal production increases by 6.48% to 384.08 mn tonnes in April-August

Coal production increases by 7% to 370.67 mn tonne in April-August

CIL's contribution to govt exchequer rises 2% to Rs 20,072 cr in Apr-Jul

Topics :coal industrycoal sectorCoal Supply

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story