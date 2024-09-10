Coal supply to power sector falls 5.4% to 58.07 mn tonnes in August

The supply of coal to the power sector was 61.43 MT in August of the previous fiscal year. | Photo: Shutterstock

Coal supply to the power sector in August dropped 5.4 per cent to 58.07 million tonnes (MT) as compared to the year-ago period, according to an official statement on Tuesday. The supply of coal to the power sector was 61.43 MT in August of the previous fiscal year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "In August 2024, the supply to the power sector was 58.07 MT, slightly lower than the 61.43 MT recorded in August 2023," the coal ministry said in a statement. Coal supply to the power sector remains a key priority, the ministry said. Between April and August this fiscal year, supply to the power sector reached 338.75 MT, registering a growth of 4.13 per cent over the 325.33 MT supplied during the year-ago period.

In terms of coal supply across the country during the April to August 2024, it stood at 412.69 MT, with an increase of 5.17 per cent compared to 392.40 MT during the corresponding period of the last financial year.

In August, however, coal supply fell slightly to 69.94 MT, compared to 75.19 MT in August of the last fiscal year.

The country's coal production and supply trends during April-August show a positive trajectory, despite some short-term variations in August due to above normal precipitation impacting mining and mobility.

The coal ministry remains committed to meeting the country's energy demands through reliable coal production and supply.

In August, the overall coal production dropped to 62.67 MT from 67.76 MT in August last year.