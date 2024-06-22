Govt conducts successful trial of 5G connectivity by balloons; drones next

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has conducted a trial to provide 5G connectivity using balloons in the case of disasters or emergencies.

It is also planning to issue a request for proposal (RFP) to conduct a trial for providing 5G services using drones, sources privy to the development said on Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The DoT is planning to contact at least five drone companies -- Zuppa Geo Nav Tech, Ayaan Autonomous Systems, Comrado Aerospace, Blueinfinity Innovation Labs, and Sagar Defence Engineering -- to participate in the RFP for the second pilot project.

Sai Pattabiram, managing director, Zuppa Geo Nav Tech, told Business Standard: “I don’t have any information on either this RFP or the application, nor have I been approached for it. It could be that since we are the only Indian manufacturer of cyber-secure autopilots (electronics) for drones, our name must have been included.” Other four companies did not respond to the newspaper’s queries.