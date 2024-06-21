Home / Industry / News / Hike GST exemption limit for firms with up to Rs 1.5 cr turnover: GTRI

Hike GST exemption limit for firms with up to Rs 1.5 cr turnover: GTRI

GTRI also suggested increasing the GST exemption limit for firms with annual turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore from existing threshold of Rs 40 lakh

export import trade
Firms with less than Rs 1.5 crore turnover make up over 80 per cent of registrations but contribute less than 7 per cent of overall tax collection. Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 10:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Think tank GTRI on Friday suggested a host of reforms like increasing GST exemption limit for firms with up to Rs 1.5 crore turnover, reducing the number of slabs, and doing away with state-wise registration to make GST more efficient, business-friendly, and contributing to economic growth.

As the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) celebrates its 7th anniversary, having launched on July 1, 2017, it has become the world's largest platform for indirect taxes with over 1.46 crore registrations, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In FY24, GST collections reached Rs 20.18 trillion (USD 243.13 billion), with 29.85 per cent from imports, 26.92 per cent from inter-state supplies, and 43.23 per cent from within-state supplies.

The dominance of within-state supplies highlights the need to simplify GST rules to promote inter-state trade, the global trade research body said.

GTRI also suggested increasing the GST exemption limit for firms with annual turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore from existing threshold of Rs 40 lakh.

This will be transformative for MSME sector, promoting job creation and growth, GTRI said.

Firms with less than Rs 1.5 crore turnover make up over 80 per cent of registrations but contribute less than 7 per cent of overall tax collection.

A yearly turnover of Rs 1.5 crore equals Rs 12-13 lakh monthly turnover, translating to just Rs 1.2 lakh at a 10 per cent profit margin, it said, adding, the new limit would reduce the GST system's load from 1.4 crore taxpayers to less than 23 lakh, allowing for the introduction of invoice-matching for 100 per cent compliance, eliminating fake invoices and tax theft.

Increased tax collection will offset the 7 per cent tax loss, GTRI said.

It also suggested that reducing GST on basic food items, healthcare services, and educational materials can make these necessities more affordable, encouraging higher consumption. Tax collection on these is insignificant.

Also Read

March GST collection grows 11.5% to Rs 1.78 trillion, says FinMin

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 13: SRK's movie to cross 400 cr mark soon

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 14: SRK movie crosses the 400 crore mark

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

Consensus on WTO dispute settlement body reforms 'low' in next meet: GTRI

May oil imports: Russia at record high, Saudi lowest in 10-month

Maiden critical minerals block results likely to be announced on Monday

Union Minister Reddy launches 10th round of commercial coal mine auction

India's plan for raw material curbs ignores Red Sea crisis: Arcelor-Nippon

Rural India will continue to outpace urban expansion in FMCG sales: Kantar

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :GSTtax

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story