Union Minister Reddy launches 10th round of commercial coal mine auction

The move will enhance domestic coal production and ensure energy security for the nation, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Coal

G Kishan Reddy, Kishan, Reddy
Highlighting the importance of coal in power production, Kishan Reddy described it as "black gold". (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday launched the 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions here.

The 10th round of auction includes 67 coal mines.
 

The move will enhance domestic coal production and ensure energy security for the nation, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Coal.
 
Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy favoured reducing coal imports and increasing coal production.
 
He said 107 coal mines have been successfully auctioned in the previous nine rounds of auction.
 
An official release earlier said 60 coal blocks would be part of the 10th round of auction.
 
Highlighting the importance of coal in power production, Kishan Reddy described it as "black gold".
 
"The vibrant and reform-oriented coal sector is the key to achieving the goals of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," he said.
 
Since the launch of commercial coal auctions in 2020, the transparent and fair auction process has been well received by the industry and all organizations.
 
The Ministry of Coal is also undertaking several initiatives such as coal gasification.
 
"In 2024, 997.23 million tons production we achieved. The coal production target for 2024-25 is one billion tons. Of this, 190.38 million tons already we have achieved. Expecting more than 175 million tons from captive commercial mines also," he added.

Topics :Coal Coal ministryauction

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

