Govt discussing proposal to formulate scheme for 'Made in India' label

The government is discussing a proposal to formulate a scheme for the 'made in India' label with a view to promote brand India in the global markets, an official said.

The official said that a high-level committee is examining the details of the scheme.

The objective is to create a strong brand identity for India, similar to how 'made in Japan' or 'made in Switzerland' evokes about specific images and qualities.

"That we want for India also," the official said, adding for instance, "when we think of Switzerland, we often think of their watches, chocolates, and banking systems."

"We are having discussions on how we can do that. Do we make this scheme for specific sectors like textiles, where we have strength in that. So we are looking into such things," the official added.

According to experts, quality consciousness is key to promote Brand India.

The government at present has India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) to promote and create international awareness about the 'made in India' label in overseas markets and to facilitate dissemination of knowledge of Indian products and services. It is a trust established by the Department of Commerce.

Think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) suggested that India's branding strategy should focus on three pillars -- brand high quality products; improve product quality for less than best products, do not focus on branding; and actions to improve product quality.

"India can take several actions to naturally improve its branding. Consistent product quality and reliability should be a priority. For instance, the Indian pharmaceutical industry has gained global trust through its production of high-quality generic drugs.

"To protect this reputation, India must enforce strict actions against substandard suppliers," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

He said, until India achieves top-tier production standards in a sector, branding should take a backseat.

"For example, between 1990 and 2010, China quietly became the largest contract manufacturer of electronics like TVs and refrigerators without pushing its firms to focus on branding. Once confident in its product quality, China then aggressively promoted its brands," Srivastava said.

He also said that India could establish a unified brand called 'India Quality Product' that signals excellence and reliability.

To use this label manufacturers and exporters would need to meet specific product and packaging standards, he said.

"The initiative could begin with categories like garments, shoes, and handicrafts, where India has a strong tradition, and then gradually expand to include electronics and engineering products," he added.