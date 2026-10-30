Govt extends upfront payment waiver to partially explored coal blocks

In a significant move aimed at boosting underground mining in the country, the coal ministry has extended the benefit of waiver of upfront payment to partially explored coal blocks too. Currently, companies undertaking underground mining in partially explored blocks pay an upfront amount calculated at 0.2 per cent of the value of the estimated geological reserves in the block.

The current methodology for the auction of coal blocks for sale of coal under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act and the MMDR Act prescribes the floor percentage of revenue share at 4 per cent. In addition, the allocatee company is required to deposit a 2 per cent upfront amount. However, in the case of coal mines classified for underground mining, the floor percentage of revenue share is set at 2 per cent, along with a complete waiver of upfront payment.

In the case of partially explored coal mines, because it cannot be predetermined whether the mine is suitable for underground, opencast or mixed mining, such mines are offered for auction with a floor price of 4 per cent revenue share. Therefore, in cases where the successful bidder undertakes underground mining in such coal mines after exploration, the upfront amount becomes payable under the existing provisions. In an order issued today, the ministry acknowledged that underground mining requires higher initial investment, has a longer gestation period and is marked by a higher cost of production compared to opencast mining. However, the environmental benefits of underground mining certainly override such financial metrics, making it the preferable method of mining.