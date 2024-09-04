Govt eyes $1 bn exports of alcoholic beverages in next few years: APEDA

With the global demand for Indian spirits growing at a healthy rate, the government is planning to promote both Indian alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the international markets and is eyeing USD one billion (about Rs 8,000 crore) exports in the next few years. The commerce ministry's arm APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) said that India currently ranks 40th in the world for alcoholic beverage exports. As per estimates, the country has huge unrealised export potential. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The authority, as part of the 'Make in India' initiative, has been targeting to increase exports of Indian spirits to major foreign destinations.

"It is potentially eyeing USD 1 billion in export revenue over the next few years," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The country's alcoholic beverages exports stood at over Rs 2,200 crore in 2023-24. The major destinations include UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Tanzania, Angola, Kenya and Rwanda.

APEDA also said that Diageo India (United Spirits Ltd.) is set to launch 'Godawan', in the United Kingdom. It is a single-malt whisky made in Rajasthan.

Commenting on the USD one billion target, Vinod Giri, Director General, the Brewers Association of India said that huge potential is there in the different countries for Indian products.

"While the single-malt will play a greater role in making India's reputation as a high-quality whiskey producer, the volumes will come from beverages which are more palatable taste-wise and price-wise such as premium Indian whiskeys and premium rum," he said. price-wise



Giri added that huge export potential is there in the US, Africa and Europe.

He suggested the government to urge states to include the element of export promotion in state excise policies.