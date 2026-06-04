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Govt forms 6 sector-specific groups to identify 100 products to boost mfg

The groups will discuss the list of items for the purpose, and the final list prepared by them will be submitted to the cabinet secretariat within three weeks

core sector
The objective is to expand manufacturing for both domestic and global markets
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 2:13 PM IST
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The government has constituted six sector-specific working groups to identify as many as 100 products for promoting their domestic manufacturing and reducing import dependence, an official said.

"The aim is to promote indigenisation of those products," the official said.

The groups will discuss the list of items for the purpose, and the final list prepared by them will be submitted to the cabinet secretariat within three weeks.

The six groups are on pharmaceuticals, biotech and medical devices; chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and footwear; capital goods, automotive and electric vehicles, advanced capital goods; energy; construction equipment and infrastructure; and defence and aerospace (only for items with civilian applicability) and electronics.

The members of these groups are from different ministries and departments, including commerce, DPIIT, Niti Aayog, pharmaceuticals, economic affairs, science and technology, chemicals, textiles, heavy industry, ports and shipping, electronics and IT, road transport, new and renewable energy, and oil.

These groups will be chaired by the secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

These groups will identify products that are either not manufactured in India or are produced in inadequate quantities to meet the country's requirements.

The objective is to expand manufacturing for both domestic and global markets.

The move is also aimed at reducing the outflow of foreign exchange, as it is hurting the value of the Indian currency. India's imports were up 7.5 per cent to $775 billion in 2025-26.

The products which were mainly imported by India in the last fiscal include -- crude oil ($174 billion), vegetable oil ($19.5 billion), fertiliser ($16 billion), ores and minerals ($14.12 billion), Coal, Coke & Briquettes ($27.9 billion), chemicals (about $28 billion), artificial resins, plastic materials ($22.75 billion), machinery ($61.73 billion), transport equipment ($34.75 billion), and electronic goods ($116.2 billion).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Manufacturing growthmanufacturing Indian industryDPIITNiti Aayog

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

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