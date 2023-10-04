Govt forms National Turmeric Board, aims to boost sector's global dominance

The Centre announced on Wednesday the formation of the National Turmeric Board, aiming to bolster the development and growth of turmeric and its related products in India.

According to an official statement, "The National Turmeric Board will lead on turmeric-related matters, enhancing efforts and ensuring better coordination with the Spices Board and other government agencies for the prosperity of the turmeric sector."

India holds the title for being the world's largest producer, consumer, and exporter of turmeric. During FY23, the country cultivated turmeric on an area of 3.24 lakh hectares, producing 11.61 lakh tonnes. This accounts for over 75 per cent of the global turmeric production.

The country grows over 30 varieties of turmeric across more than 20 states, with Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu leading the production. Moreover, India dominates the global turmeric trade, possessing a market share exceeding 62 per cent. The primary importers of Indian turmeric include Bangladesh, the UAE, the US, and Malaysia. With the Board's dedicated efforts, turmeric exports are projected to reach $1 billion by 2030.

The Board plans to amplify awareness and consumption, explore new international markets to boost exports, and champion research and development of new turmeric-based products. It also aims to harness traditional knowledge to produce value-added turmeric items.

Furthermore, the Board will concentrate on enhancing the skills and capacity of turmeric growers, ensuring they reap the maximum benefits from value addition. Emphasising quality and food safety standards, the Board will promote adherence to these benchmarks and take measures to harness turmeric's full potential for the betterment of society.