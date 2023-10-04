TCS signs with Asda in disinvestment and digital transformation deal

Information technology (IT) major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Wednesday a multi-year partnership with British retail firm Asda to implement a new organisation-wide IT operating model. TCS stated that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Asda to "transform its technology landscape and operating model for future growth", following Asda's disinvestment from Walmart.



In a press release, TCS indicated that the partnership will leverage TCS's cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and security solutions to help Asda carry out the divestiture smoothly and securely. TCS will also assist Asda in enhancing its customer experience and innovation capabilities to help increase its market share and retain price leadership.



The IT major mentioned, "TCS will use its Machine First Delivery Model to automate the retailer's IT operations, providing a seamless experience for employees and customers, and improving operational resilience."



Also Read:

TCS will establish a new digital core by implementing multiple cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms to streamline Asda's supply chain forecasting, buying, and merchandising processes, human resources processes, warehouse management, and e-commerce operations. Also Read: End of WFH? Tata Consultancy Services looks at 5-day work from office TCS will establish a new digital core by implementing multiple cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms to streamline Asda's supply chain forecasting, buying, and merchandising processes, human resources processes, warehouse management, and e-commerce operations.



Mohsin Issa, chief executive officer of Asda, said, "We have partnered with TCS because they bring experience in retail technology transformation and innovation. We look forward to working with them to accelerate our digital transformation journey and to unlock the potential of our business."



Abhijit Niyogi, business head of retail for the United Kingdom and Europe at TCS, said, "We are proud to extend our partnership with Asda and look forward to working closely with them to drive this extensive enterprise reinvention. We will leverage the power of data and AI to deliver innovative, industry-leading retail technology solutions, transforming their core retail operations, employee experience, and supply chain, and create opportunities for new business models."



In September, TCS announced that it had expanded its partnership with Africa's Standard Bank Group (SBG) for security settlement operations. The IT major will use their TCS BaNCS Global Securities Processing Platform to centralise and standardise operations in over 15 markets of the Standard Bank Group.