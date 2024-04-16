Home / Industry / News / Govt looking at differentiated regulated framework for civilian use drones

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam also emphasised that the government will make efforts to promote drones as well as push advanced air mobility

An incentive of Rs 120 crore is being provided for Indian manufacturers of drone and drone components on the basis of value addition and certain other conditions | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 2:10 PM IST
The civil aviation ministry will look at having a differentiated regulatory framework for drones used for civilian and industrial purposes, a senior official said on Tuesday as he pitched for indigenous development of the drone ecosystem.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam also emphasised that the government will make efforts to promote drones as well as push advanced air mobility.

Speaking at the national conference on drones in the national capital, he said that "much has been done and more will be done" on the regulations for drones.

The ministry is looking at having a differentiated regulatory framework for civilian and industrial drones, he noted.

A Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for drones and drone components was notified in September 2021.

An incentive of Rs 120 crore is being provided for Indian manufacturers of drone and drone components on the basis of value addition and certain other conditions.

At the conference organised by industry body CII, Vualnam said the scheme has been successful and stressed on the need for indigenous development of the drone ecosystem.

He also made it clear that there should not be dependency on incentives and that the drone industry should sustain on its own.

About the Namo Drone Didi Scheme, he said specifications for the drones will be issued soon.

The scheme seeks to provide agricultural drones to rural women and 15,000 drones will be given to women-led self-help groups.

Topics :Civil Aviation MinistryDronescivil aviation sector

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

