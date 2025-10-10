Home / Industry / News / Govt mandates import registration for key renewable energy components

Govt mandates import registration for key renewable energy components

The import policy conditions of these items will come into effect from November 1, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification

Renewable energy, climate
It said this policy condition will apply to imports through air cargo, sea cargo and land route. (Image: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:56 PM IST
The government on Friday made it mandatory for importers of certain products which are exclusively used for solar energy projects to register on the renewable energy equipment import monitoring system.

These products include toughened (tempered) safety glass and photosensitive semiconductor devices, including photovoltaic cells.

A similar condition will also apply for imports of certain items having end-use in the area of wind-operated electricity generation.

It included towers, bearing housings, gears and gearing.

The import policy conditions of these items will come into effect from November 1, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

It said this policy condition will apply to imports through air cargo, sea cargo and land route.

In a separate notification, the DGFT said that import of Sulfadiazine API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) having a CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value of less than Rs 1,774 per kg, is restricted till September 30, 2026, with immediate effect.

However, the imports by advance authorisation holders, export-oriented units, and units in SEZs (special economic zones) will be exempted from the MIP (minimum import price) condition.

The API is used to treat various bacterial infections.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Industry News renewable enrgy Renewable energy policy government policies

