Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop four Malad societies, eyes ₹800 crore

Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real estate and infrastructure arm of the Mahindra Group , has been chosen as the preferred partner to redevelop four residential societies in Malad (West), Mumbai. Spread across about 1.65 acres, the project has a potential revenue of around ₹800 crore, the company said on Friday.

Located near the company’s ongoing Mahindra Codename64 project in the same micro-market, the site enjoys strong connectivity — about 2.6 kilometres from the Western Express Highway, less than 1 kilometre from the Malad West Metro Station, and around 1.5 kilometres from Malad Railway Station. Its proximity to major business hubs such as Mindspace and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) adds to its attractiveness, Mahindra Lifespaces said in a statement.

“This project further strengthens our presence in Mumbai’s redevelopment market, reflecting the trust our brand has earned with customers and communities,” said Vimalendra Singh, chief business officer – residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers. He added that the company’s focus on design and quality makes it a preferred choice for societies seeking redevelopment, aligning with its strategy to deepen its presence in established micromarkets. Redevelopment pipeline rising across Mumbai Mumbai’s society redevelopment segment has seen rapid expansion over the past few years. Projects across the Mumbai (MCGM) region are expected to add about 44,277 new homes as free-sale components worth ₹1.31 trillion by 2030, according to Knight Frank India.