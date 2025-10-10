Govt proposes Electricity Bill 2025 to fix tariffs, ease industrial rates

In a major step to advance power sector reforms, the government on Thursday proposed historic amendments to the Electricity Act that mandate cost-reflective tariffs, rationalise high power rates for industries, and exempt railway systems and manufacturing companies from bearing cross-subsidy burdens.

The proposal aims to create a robust and forward-looking legal framework that addresses the financial stress of power discoms, which are facing cumulative losses of over ₹6.9 lakh crore. It also seeks to rein in high industrial tariffs that have hurt competitiveness and constrained economic growth while supporting India’s clean energy transition.

"It is proposed to amend the Electricity Act to make it mandatory for Electricity Regulatory Commissions to determine cost-reflective tariffs. State governments will continue to have the flexibility to support specific consumer categories by providing advance subsidies on their behalf, ensuring that no consumer group is unduly burdened," the power ministry said in a draft of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Mandatory cost-reflective tariffs, annual revisions The draft Bill, floated for public consultation on Thursday, proposes empowering State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) to determine tariffs suo motu (on their own). This ensures that revised tariffs take effect from April 1 each financial year, improving overall financial discipline in the power sector. The Bill noted that high industrial tariffs, cross-subsidies, and rising power procurement costs have weakened the competitiveness of Indian industry, particularly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "The proposed amendments aim to rationalise electricity tariffs, unlock demand, and reduce logistics costs, thereby strengthening India’s economic productivity," it said. Relief for industries, railways and metro systems

The Bill proposes to exempt “manufacturing enterprises, railways, and metro railways” from bearing the burden of cross-subsidies within five years. The aim is to reduce transport and logistics costs, improve operational efficiency, and enhance India’s competitiveness in global markets. Electricity tariffs for Indian Railways and metro rail systems are currently burdened by cross-subsidies and surcharges, which inflate the cost of moving goods and passengers. These higher costs eventually raise prices across the economy. Boosting clean energy and grid reliability To accelerate India’s clean energy transition, the Bill empowers the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to introduce market-driven instruments that attract investment, encourage competition, and speed up renewable energy capacity addition.

To ensure reliable power supply, the ministry has also proposed provisions enabling the prescription of uniform benchmark service standards nationwide. Cybersecurity and improved governance Among other key proposals, the Bill seeks to allow distribution licensees to supply electricity through either their own or a shared network. Currently, multiple licensees in the same area must maintain separate infrastructure, leading to duplication and unnecessary costs. The Bill further empowers the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) to frame regulations ensuring cybersecurity of integrated power system operations. It also allows the central and state governments to refer complaints against members of CERC and SERCs for failure to perform duties, and expands the grounds for removal to include wilful violation or gross negligence.