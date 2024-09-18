Govt mulling lifting ban on non-basmati rice export: Food Secretary

The government is mulling lifting the ban on export of certain varieties of non-basmati rice, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Wednesday.

"It (lifting of export ban on white rice) is also under consideration of the government. These things are dynamic and we will take an appropriate decision depending on the requirement and stocks available," Chopra told reporters.

Export of non-basmati white rice has been banned since July 20, 2023 to boost domestic supply. The government has extended 20 per cent export duty on parboiled rice indefinitely.

The secretary said there is ample stock of rice in the government godowns and retail prices are also under control.