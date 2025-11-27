Govt plans rating system to assess NH contractor firms' performance

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday said it is developing a rating system to assess the performance of contractor firms engaged in National Highways works.

The ministry, in a concept note, said that for rating purposes, the contracts would be divided into three classes: projects of Rs 100 crore or more up to Rs 300 crore; projects of more than Rs 300 crore up to Rs 1,000 crore; and projects of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

The note said rating exercise shall be done once in a year, in the first iteration, eligible projects up to February 15 will be taken up and preferably rated by March 31, and thereafter, for eligible projects up to November 15 and preferably rated by December 31 every year.