CDSCO panel recommends phasing out high-risk solvents in oral drugs

Following the tragic deaths of at least 22 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara due to contaminated cough syrup last month, the Centre may consider a major safety directive: asking pharmaceutical manufacturers to avoid high-risk solvents like propylene glycol (PG) and their related impurities in oral liquid formulations, especially those for paediatric use.

The Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) — a statutory body under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) — addressing the issue at its 67th meeting on November 17 specifically discussed the use of high-risk solvents in liquid medicines intended for therapeutic use in children.

What did the DCC recommend to the CDSCO?

“In view of above, the DCC has opined that CDSCO may initially have consultation with the stakeholders to take stock of the situation and to collate the details of the formulations that are manufactured using high-risk solvents for taking further appropriate action,” the minutes of the meeting seen by Business Standard stated. While propylene glycol is considered safe in regulated amounts, the DCC also deliberated on the matter of using alternative excipients or formulations. Why is DEG contamination a recurring concern? Authorities have previously blamed the presence of high amounts of diethylene glycol (DEG), an industrial solvent, in the cough syrup, sparking a nationwide scare.

DEG is a cheap and colourless industrial chemical most commonly used in making products like brake fluids and paints, an industry executive told Business Standard. “DEG is sometimes mistakenly or illegally used by some manufacturers in medicines as a substitute for propylene glycol (a solvent that helps dissolve drugs into liquid form),” the executive quoted above added. What did testing reveal in the Chhindwara samples? Coldrif cough syrup, one of the 19 drugs sampled in Chhindwara, contained 48.6 per cent DEG, which is 480 times the prescribed limit of 0.1 per cent, according to a report by the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (FDA).