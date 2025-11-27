Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL). The Indian stainless steel industry deserves a dedicated policy rather than a mere chapter integrated into the National Steel Policy of 2017 as being planned by the government, according to Abhyuday Jindal, managing director,(JSL).

JSL is India’s largest stainless steel producer and alone accounts for 50 per cent of the domestic market for the specialty steel. “Adding just one chapter diminishes the value and importance of this industry,” Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of JSL, told Business Standard in an interview.

He said stainless steel differs from carbon steel in raw materials, in applications and in the manufacturing processes, and therefore requires a separate policy framework. The comment comes against the backdrop of the steel ministry’s plan to bring the stainless steel segment into the National Steel Policy to address the industry’s long-standing concerns.

What is the government proposing under the new steel policy? "The present National Steel Policy does not have anything on stainless steel, but we are incorporating a chapter on stainless steel in the proposed new policy," a senior steel ministry official told Business Standard. The official, who did not want to be identified, added the new provisions would factor in sectoral realities including underutilised capacity, higher production costs and raw material constraints. Why does Jindal Stainless want a dedicated policy? Jindal told Business Standard a major part of the "dedicated policy" pitch by the Rs 40,000 crore company revolves around raw material securitisation, especially for nickel and chrome. "Nickel is critical for us and we don't have nickel in India. Like rare earths, nickel securitisation should be encouraged," he said.