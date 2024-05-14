Home / Industry / News / Govt plans to make anti-fake review rules mandatory for e-commerce firms

Govt plans to make anti-fake review rules mandatory for e-commerce firms

But fake reviews of products and services on e-commerce platforms are still slipping through, said Nidhi Khare, Secretary at the Consumer Affairs Ministry

Plurilateral deal on e-commerce at WTO
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 12:41 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government is considering to make it mandatory for e-commerce companies to comply with quality norms for consumer reviews after a voluntary push failed to effectively curb fake reviews, a top official said on Monday.

The government issued the new quality norms for e-tailers a year ago, prohibiting them from publishing paid reviews and demanding disclosure of such promotional content.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

But fake reviews of products and services on e-commerce platforms are still slipping through, said Nidhi Khare, Secretary at the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

"It's been more than one year that the voluntary standard on 'online reviews' was notified. Some entities claim that they are complying with it. However, fake reviews are still getting published," Khare told PTI.

"To safeguard the consumer interest, now we want to make these standards mandatory," she said, adding that the ministry has scheduled a meeting with e-commerce firms and consumer organisations on May 15 to discuss the proposed move.

The ministry's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) that formulated and issued the new standard for "Online Consumer Reviews" in November 2022, barred publishing of reviews "purchased and/or written by individuals employed for that purpose by the supplier or third party concerned".

With no chance to physically inspect products, consumers heavily rely on online reviews while making purchases. Misleading reviews and ratings can lead them to purchase goods or services based on incorrect information.

The proposed move is in the backdrop of a booming India's online retail sector. The sector is projected to surge to USD 325 billion by 2030 from USD 70 billion in 2022, as per a report by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.

Also Read

Indian Street Premier League: Toss to Powerplay - rules, format explained

UPI transaction rules 2024: New regulations applicable from January 1

Apr 1, FY25: Income-tax slab to NPS, full list of updated rules from today

Govt constitutes committee to draft safety pledge for e-comm platforms

Comm min expects to issue 20,000 status holder certificates to exporters

Road rage on deal street: Changing landscape of highway construction biz

Govt working to help exporters deal with countervailing duty cases

India Inc including NBFCs files ECB intent worth $7.73 billion in March

India Inc revenue up, but profit grows at slowest pace in 6 quarters

'Govt needs Rs 4.2 trn to connect 240 mn households with broadband'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :e-commerce rulese-commerce industryE-commerce firms

First Published: May 14 2024 | 12:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story