India Inc including NBFCs files ECB intent worth $7.73 billion in March

Indian firms, including non- banking financial companies, have filed intent in March with the Reserve Bank of India to raise $7.73 billion through External Commercial Borrowings. Out of this, the intent for fund raise through the automatic route amounted to $5.76 billion and that via approval route was $1.97 billion, according to RBI data.



Amongst prominent companies which filed intent include private steel producer JSW Steel — $900 million, public sector power sector unit NTPC — $745.2 million and Power Finance Corporation — $450 million.

