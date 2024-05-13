Home / Industry / News / India Inc including NBFCs files ECB intent worth $7.73 billion in March

Manojit Saha
May 13 2024
Indian firms, including non-    banking financial companies, have filed intent in March with the Reserve Bank of India to raise $7.73 billion through External Commercial Borrowings. Out of this, the intent for fund raise through the automatic route amounted to  $5.76 billion and that via approval route was $1.97 billion, according to RBI data.

Amongst prominent companies which filed intent include private steel producer JSW Steel — $900 million, public sector power sector unit NTPC — $745.2 million and Power Finance Corporation — $450 million.   

Topics :India IncIndia Inc earningsNBFCsRBI

First Published: May 13 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

