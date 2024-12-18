Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Govt releases Rs 331.8 cr under PLIs; Jabil Circuit, Nokia receive the most

Govt releases Rs 331.8 cr under PLIs; Jabil Circuit, Nokia receive the most

It is followed by Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd that has received incentives of Rs 46.92 cr, Tejas Networks Rs 32.66 cr, Flextronics Technologies (India) Rs 30.6 cr

telecom
The PLI beneficiaries have reported employment of 25,359 people. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 9:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has disbursed total incentive of Rs 331.86 crore to 18 of 42 beneficiaries under the telecom PLI scheme as on October 31, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Telecom Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said as on October 31, the PLI (production-linked incentives) beneficiaries have reported employment of 25,359 people and total sales of Rs 68,708 crore, including exports of Rs 13,007 crore.

According to data shared by the minister, Jabil Circuit India leads the chart of beneficiary companies under the list with a total incentive of Rs 78.62 crore.

It is followed by Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd that has received incentives of Rs 46.92 crore, Tejas Networks Rs 32.66 crore, Flextronics Technologies (India) Rs 30.6 crore, Commscope India Rs 25.95 crore, NeoLync Tele Communications Rs 21.79 crore, Rising Stars Hi-Tech Rs 20.33 crore.

Sanmina-SCI India, which is majorly owned by RIL group firm, received an incentive of Rs 12 crore, while GX India got Rs 11.74 crore, as per the data.

Other companies have received incentives of less than Rs 10 crore.

More From This Section

Commerce dept examining 'unusual' surge of 331% in gold imports in Nov

With Pali facility boost, DP World eyes logistics biz growth in India

Govt to streamline regulatory framework for bakery-confectionery industry

Tourism minister to meet FM seeking 'infrastructure' status for his sector

Come 2025 and you may be able to use UPI in 6 more countries in the world

The 42 beneficiaries under the scheme include 28 micro, small and medium enterprises.

The beneficiaries have committed to investing Rs 4,014 crore under the scheme, of which non-MSMEs have invested Rs 3,629 crore and MSMEs have invested Rs 369 crore as on October 31.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rs 1.46 trn investment realised across 14 PLI sectors till Aug: Govt

Premium

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana ride auto PLI manufacturing wave

DoT bats for expanded telecom PLI to push diversified manufacturing

CII body calls for expansion of PLI for medical devices to more products

Revised PLI scheme undermines autonomy of boards of PSBs, says AIBOC

Topics :NokiaPLI schemetelecom servicestelecom policy

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story