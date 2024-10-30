Govt revenue from Mumbai's property registrations in Oct grows 52%: Rpt

The Maharashtra government recorded revenue of Rs 1,081 crore from property registrations in Mumbai during the Diwali month (till October 29, 2024), a 52 per cent increase over the Diwali month of 2023 (November), according to a statement by ANAROCK Research, a real estate advisory firm.

As per the report, October 2024 saw 11,861 property registrations in Mumbai, compared to 9,736 in November 2023, marking a 22 per cent rise. Data from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, shows that total revenue from property registrations in Mumbai stood at approximately Rs 712 crore in November 2023.

Anuj Puri, chairman of ANAROCK Group, attributed the increase in property registrations partly to both Dussehra and Diwali falling in the same month in 2024, unlike last year. “Both these festivals are considered highly auspicious for property purchases, and many buyers time their purchases accordingly,” he noted.

“Housing sales remained subdued in the third quarter of 2024 across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, making the city's sales performance in just the first month of the festive quarter significant. According to ANAROCK Research, 24,930 units were sold in Mumbai in Q3 2024—nearly 10 per cent less than in Q3 2023. If the current sales trend continues, the ongoing festive quarter (October to December) could surpass sales in the previous quarter despite high prices,” Puri added.

Additionally, ANAROCK’s analysis of property registration data and demand trends over Diwali months for the past six years indicates that the average ticket price of homes reached its highest level in October 2024, at Rs 1.66 crore.