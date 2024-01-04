Home / Industry / News / Govt reviews captive coal mines status; urges allottees to rise production

Govt reviews captive coal mines status; urges allottees to rise production

Within three-and-a-half years of commencing commercial coal mines auction in 2020, 6 mines with a cumulative Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of 14.87 million tonnes (MT) have already started production

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The coal ministry on Thursday reviewed the status of commercial and captive coal blocks that have already started production as well as those which are expected to commence production.

During a high level meeting to review the status of 'producing and expected to produce' captive and commercial coal mines, Additional Secretary at the ministry M Nagaraju also urged the allottees to put in further efforts to achieve the committed coal output target for the current fiscal, an official statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As of December, 50 captive and commercial coal mines were under production.

According to the statement, Nagaraju also "impressed upon the allottees to take necessary steps to operationalise the coal blocks that are in advanced stages of operationalisation".

Within three-and-a-half years of commencing commercial coal mines auction in 2020, 6 mines with a cumulative Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of 14.87 million tonnes (MT) have already started production.

In December 2023, the total coal production from captive and commercial coal mines rose 38 per cent to 14.04 MT compared to the year-ago period.

"The total coal production from captive and commercial coal mines during the period April 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 was around 98 MT while the total coal dispatch was 103 MT, indicating a Y-o-Y growth of 26 per cent and 32 per cent respectively, from the same period of 2022-23," the statement said.

The ministry also said it is committed to maintaining this momentum, striving to achieve ambitious production and dispatch targets.

Also Read

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

UN agency that governs int'l waters mired in debate over deep sea mining

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Who are rat hole miners and how do they work?

Biden plan would overhaul 151-year-old mining law, make firms pay royalties

52% drop in toy imports in 8 years, 239% jump in exports: Commerce Ministry

ICRA predicts 9-11% growth in FY24 fuelled by new launches, US rebound

PLI schemes for new sectors not being considered at present: DPIIT Secy

75% of the world's industrial fishing vessels not publicly tracked: Study

Untrained pilots in fog: DGCA issues notices to Air India, SpiceJet

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Coal productionCoal minescentral governmentCommercial coal mining

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story