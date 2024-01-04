Untrained pilots in fog: DGCA issues notices to Air India, SpiceJet

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued showcause notices to Air India and SpiceJet for failing to ensure that only pilots trained to land aircraft in dense fog are deployed for landings at the Delhi airport during the typical fog season in December.

The operations of the Delhi airport were badly hit between December 24 and December 28 as there was low visibility due to dense fog. Hundreds of flights were delayed in this period, out of which 58 had to be diverted to nearby airports.

'Of these flights, around 50 flights were diverted because pilots were not trained to operate/land in conditions of dense fog,' an airport source said. Immediately after this disruption, the DGCA initiated its investigation and asked airlines as well as the Delhi airport to provide all requisite details, according to the regulator's officials.

The DGCA's investigation revealed that both Air India and SpiceJet failed to roster an adequate number of pilots trained in the CAT-IIIB instrument landing system for landings at the Delhi airport during this fog season. Consequently, several of their flights had to be diverted. The CAT-IIIB system -- which is available at the Delhi airport -- is used by pilots to land planes when the runway visual range is 50 metres and above.

Aviation industry sources said that this is probably the first time that the airlines have been issued showcause notices over this matter. Air India and SpiceJet did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard on this matter.

'Prior to the winter season, the DGCA convened a meeting with the airlines, urging them to be prepared for disruptions related to fog. They were supposed to deploy pilots trained to use the CAT-IIIB system to land planes. However, the recent investigation uncovered that Air India and SpiceJet failed to do so,' stated an official.

Air India is currently operating a total of approximately 2,979 flights per week, and about 50 per cent of them take off or arrive at the Delhi airport. Similarly, about 37 per cent of SpiceJet's total flights are handled by the Delhi airport.

Delhi Airport has two CAT-IIIB-compliant runways, and one of them is currently under maintenance.

'One can expect the runway to open up in the first week of January. That way, Delhi will again have two CAT-IIIB runways instead of just one, improving the condition at the airport,' the airport source quoted above said.