New power Bill's network sharing clause must address PPA and subsidy gaps

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025 aims to enable multiple licensees to share networks, but will need to resolve cost-sharing, subsidy, and loss-allocation challenges.

Introducing multiple licensees under a shared network could complicate the allocation of such costs, particularly if new entrants avoid legacy PPAs.
Sudheer Pal Singh
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
The power ministry’s proposal to allow network sharing between electricity distribution licensees operating in the same area will face three key challenges: managing the fixed costs of legacy Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), addressing cross-subsidy imbalances, and resolving loss allocation above normative levels.
 
The proposal is part of the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, floated by the ministry for public consultation. A similar provision was included in the last amendment Bill, which lapsed in 2024.
 
What the Bill proposes
 
The existing Electricity Act 2023 allows regulators to grant licences to two or more entities for distribution through their own systems in the same area, provided they meet technical and financial requirements.
 
The new draft Bill proposes an expansion of this provision to permit distribution through either independent or shared systems in the same geographical area, subject to regulatory approval and applicable charges.
 
“The provision will first face the issue of sharing the fixed cost from legacy PPAs of the incumbent licensee. Second, managing the cross-subsidy imbalance that will occur because the new licensee will have a different consumer mix than the existing one,” said Alok Kumar, former secretary, Ministry of Power, and Director General of the All India Discom Association.
 
Legacy PPAs and consumer mix challenges
 
A PPA’s fixed component, or capacity charge, covers a power plant’s debt service, return on investment, and fixed operating expenses, while the variable charge reflects fuel and maintenance costs tied to actual generation.
 
Introducing multiple licensees under a shared network could complicate the allocation of such costs, particularly if new entrants avoid legacy PPAs.
 
Consumer mix differences also present a challenge. Industrial consumers typically cross-subsidise residential ones; a shift in this balance under network sharing could distort revenue and subsidy structures.
 
Distribution loss allocation
 
Another concern arises when distribution losses exceed normative levels prescribed by regulators. “If losses exceed the allowed threshold, who bears the additional loss? The new licensee might argue it will only bear normative losses. In such a scenario, how will the excess losses be split?” Kumar said.
 
Avoiding duplication of networks
 
The power ministry noted that while the Electricity Act 2003 already permits multiple licensees in one area, experience has shown that separate networks often lead to duplication of infrastructure and wastage of capital and land resources.
 
The new framework, it said, aims to ensure efficient use of existing infrastructure through network sharing, in line with the open access provisions under Sections 42 and 49 of the Electricity Act, which mandate non-discriminatory access to distribution systems.
 
Regulatory framework ahead
 
The amendment also seeks to empower state and central electricity commissions to frame rules for managing multiple licensees in the same area. The commissions will be responsible for ensuring efficient network expansion and avoiding duplication of assets while safeguarding consumer interests.

Topics :electricity sectorPower Sectorelectricity

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

