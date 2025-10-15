Home / Industry / News / PRISM-backed Sunday PropTech to acquire 12 hotels in FY26 expansion push

PRISM-backed Sunday PropTech to acquire 12 hotels in FY26 expansion push

The OYO Assets firm aims to expand its premium and mid-premium portfolio, with acquisitions funded through a mix of debt and equity backed by InCred, Analah, and SoftBank

OYO Hotels & Homes
Sunday PropTech also functions as an investment platform, enabling PRISM to onboard premium hotels in India through management contracts with minimal upfront capital. (Photo: OYO Hotels & Homes)
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
Sunday PropTech, also known as OYO Assets, said on Wednesday that it plans to acquire 12 hotels in FY26 as part of efforts to expand its portfolio of premium and mid-premium properties.  
The hotel asset management company, backed by PRISM, the parent company of OYO, is in advanced stages with seven hotel acquisitions, amid rising demand for high-quality, premium, and mid-premium accommodation. The move reflects the company’s accelerated pace of execution and growing presence in the hospitality real estate segment.
 
“The portfolio acquisition will be funded through a mix of debt and equity, leveraging the company’s strong balance sheet and investor support from an InCred and Analah-led consortium, along with Prism Life and its shareholders such as SoftBank,” the company’s management said in a statement.
 
The newly acquired hotels will be operated under PRISM’s brands, including Sunday Hotels, Palette Hotels, and Townhouse, among others.
 
Premium segment strategy
 
Saurav Agarwal, board member, Sunday PropTech, said the company is targeting properties in prime locations with strong return potential. “The need for high-quality premium and mid-premium hotels, coupled with growing interest in travel, has been increasing significantly. We see compelling opportunities to deploy capital in this space,” he said. 
 
The company added that, beyond its immediate expansion plans, it will evaluate further acquisitions in the midscale and premium brand segments where PRISM already has a strong operational footprint through its existing hotel brands.
 
“The company’s strategy centres on acquiring properties in good locations with potential for higher returns, leveraging PRISM’s network and established brand presence across these markets,” the statement said.
 
Investment-led growth model
 
Sunday PropTech also functions as an investment platform, enabling PRISM to onboard premium hotels in India through management contracts with minimal upfront capital. This structure allows the company to scale its portfolio efficiently while optimising returns from strategic partnerships and operational synergies.

Topics :OyoHospitality industryHotel industry

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

