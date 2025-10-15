Home / Industry / News / iPhone 17 shortage hits Indian retailers amid Diwali season frenzy

Both large retail chains such as Croma and Vijay Sales, and local dealers at Delhi's Nehru Place, Asia's biggest electronics market, are running out of iPhone stock amid surging Diwali demand

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, iPhone Air, 17
Apple launched the iPhone 17 series globally in September, with CEO Tim Cook unveiling the new models
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
As the Diwali shopping rush peaks, offline retailers across Indian cities are witnessing a shortage of Apple’s new iPhone 17 series, sparking frustration among sellers who blame the company’s distribution strategy for the disruption, The Economic Times reported.
 
Retail giants such as Croma and Vijay Sales, along with local dealers in Delhi’s Nehru Place, which is Asia’s largest electronics market, are reportedly running out of iPhone stock amid soaring demand.
 
“We have no iPhone 17 inventory currently and no visibility on when new stock will arrive. It’s stuck from the company’s distribution side,” a retail chain manager told The Economic Times.
 

Retailers forced to turn back customers

 
Retailers say they are turning away 10–12 customers daily due to the shortage, calling it a missed sales opportunity during the festival season.
 
Apple’s uneven distribution has reportedly diverted customers to company-owned Apple stores and e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon and Flipkart, which are mainly selling high-end variants like the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, starting at ₹1,54,900.
 
This year, Apple has allocated less inventory to third-party retailers, both offline and online, leaving them scrambling to meet demand.
 

Analysts flag supply-demand imbalance

 
According to Prabhu Ram, Vice President, Industry Intelligence Group at CyberMedia Research, the shortage is the result of a supply-demand mismatch, driven by aggressive channel expansion and limited premium variant availability.
 
“The crunch reflects Apple’s strategic prioritisation of certain channels,” Ram said.
 
Echoing this, Neil Shah, Vice President and Cofounder at Counterpoint Research, said that demand for the iPhone 17 Pro series is outpacing supply both in India and globally.
 
“Apple must prioritise channels fairly, distributing units based on historic demand and each retailer’s ability to sell premium models,” Shah added.
 

Made-in-India units may ease pressure

 
Shah noted that the initial batch of iPhone 17 Pro units were imported, which contributed to the shortage. However, Made-in-India iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to roll out soon, which could ease the supply crunch across retail networks.
 
“Once local production ramps up, availability should stabilise, reducing dependence on imports,” he said.
 

iPhone 17 launch frenzy

 
Apple launched the iPhone 17 series globally in September, with CEO Tim Cook unveiling the new models.
 
Stores across India witnessed unprecedented queues, with customers camping overnight, lining up for hours, and even scuffling for early access. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models, in particular, have been driving this year’s record-breaking demand.
 
Despite production in India by Foxconn and Pegatron, supply for flagship models remains tight, underscoring Apple’s ongoing distribution and logistics challenge in the Indian market.

