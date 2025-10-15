Home / Industry / News / Govt to bring law for strict quality checks, monitoring of drugs, cosmetics

Govt to bring law for strict quality checks, monitoring of drugs, cosmetics

One of the major reasons behind the drafting of the law is the repeated complaints and concerns flagged by health regulators across the globe, including the WHO, over serious quality lapses

hospitals, take two, Drug
Under the new law, they said, the CDSCO will be granted statutory powers for the first time to take immediate action against fake or substandard medicines | PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid growing demand for stricter compliance with safety and quality control norms for medical products, the Centre is framing a law to strengthen the legal framework for drug quality testing and market surveillance, along with regulation of medical devices and cosmetics.

One of the major reasons behind the drafting of the law is the repeated complaints and concerns flagged by health regulators across the globe, including the WHO, over serious quality lapses by Indian drug manufacturers.

The draft of the 'Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Act 2025', which the government aims to introduce in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament, was presented by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi at a high-level meeting of the Union health ministry held on Tuesday, the sources said.

The meeting was chaired by Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

During the meeting, senior officials from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) outlined the framework of the proposed law.

The meeting comes days after several children died in Madhya Pradesh due to a contaminated cough syrup.

Once approved, the new legislation will grant the CDSCO authorities statutory power to ensure strict quality checks and surveillance of drugs, medical devices and cosmetics manufactured in India for both domestic use and export, the sources said.

Under the new law, they said, the CDSCO will be granted statutory powers for the first time to take immediate action against fake or substandard medicines.

It will also include provisions to digitise the licensing process, enhance coordination among state-level regulators and upgrade testing lab capacities.

The new law will replace the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940, and it is being developed in line with international standards. The aim is to ensure accountability and transparency at every stage -- from manufacturing to market distribution.

The problem of fake and substandard medicines has been a major concern for the authorities.

According to the 2023-24 report by the CDSCO, out of approximately 5,500 drug samples tested, 3.2 per cent were found to be substandard or spurious, a source said, adding that in the past two years, over 40 pharmaceutical units have faced action.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China moves WTO over India's EV, battery subsidies, cites 'unfair edge'

India's palm oil imports hit four-month low as soyoil gains preference

iPhone 17 shortage hits Indian retailers amid Diwali season frenzy

India's ₹70,000 cr bet on shipbuilding: Can it match China and Korea?

Centre plans tighter rules for green power to safeguard grid stability

Topics :Healthcare in IndiaHealthcare sectorPharmadrugs

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story