Govt sets up panel to monitor import diversion from China, Vietnam, others

India has set up an inter-ministerial panel to closely monitor imports hitting domestic shores, amid fears of a diversion of shipments from neighbouring rivals such as China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia, people aware of the matter said.

This is because the United States (US) has imposed higher reciprocal tariffs on these countries as compared to the 26 per cent tariff it plans to impose on India. A 34 per cent tariff will be levied on China, 46 per cent on Vietnam, 32 per cent on Indonesia, and 36 per cent on Thailand.

Last week, US President Donald Trump said that country-specific reciprocal tariffs would be imposed on 60 countries with which Washington has the largest trade deficits. These will come into force from April 9.

“The inter-ministerial panel will include officials from the commerce and industry ministry, finance ministry, and product-specific respective line ministries. The idea is to keep a close eye on imports under the current circumstances, study the changes in the pattern of movement of goods, and come up with countermeasures as and when required,” the person cited above told Business Standard. “Till now, the government would receive feedback from export promotion councils and industry representatives and take action accordingly. However, considering the reciprocal tariffs being imposed by the US, India needs to be alert with respect to any kind of diversion of goods from neighbouring countries over the next few months,” the person said.