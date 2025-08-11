Govt shuts unit at largest Tamil Nadu nuclear power plant for maintenance

India has shut a unit at its Kudankulam nuclear reactor, the largest in the country, for scheduled maintenance last week, according to an outage report, possibly spiking power prices for southern regions.

The 1,000 megawatt (MW) Unit 1 at Kudankulam in the southern state of Tamil Nadu was shut on August 3, the Central Electricity Authority, the country's power advisory body, said in a report dated August 7.

Confirming that one unit of Kudankulam is under maintenance, a senior official with Tamil Nadu Distribution and Generation Company said the state might have to tap market sources if the need for additional demand arises.

The official from the state government did not want to be identified as India's nuclear facilities are controlled by the federal government. ALSO READ: China starts building world's largest hydropower project in Tibet Earlier, the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEBL) filed a petition with the state's electricity regulator, saying the shutdown is expected to worsen the peak-hour electricity shortages in some southern states, driving up short-term power procurement costs. The 65-day outage, coupled with low volumes on power exchanges and increased demand from neighbouring states, had forced it to procure 300 MW of peak-hour power at rates as high as 9.18 rupees ($0.1048) per unit of electricity.