Indian alloy steel makers seek anti-dumping duty on cheap Chinese imports

The Indian alloy steel producers' association has filed an anti-dumping petition with the federal trade ministry against cheap imports from China, its senior executive told Reuters on Monday.

India, the world's second-biggest producer of crude steel, has the capacity to make around 18 million to 20 million metric tonnes per annum of alloy steel, which is used in the auto, defence and aerospace sectors.

"China is selling wire rods of alloy steel at very low prices, and imports have gone up considerably in the last three years, hurting the local alloy steel producers," said Anil Dhawan, director general, Alloy Steel Producers Association of India (ASPA).