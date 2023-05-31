Home / Industry / News / Govt spectrum usage charge collection halves to Rs 811 cr, AGR up 14%

Govt spectrum usage charge collection halves to Rs 811 cr, AGR up 14%

The access service providers which includes companies like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea , BSNL etc contributed 81.11 per cent of the total AGR of telecom services

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Government's collection from spectrum usage charges more than halved to Rs 811 crore while telecom operators adjusted gross revenue grew by 14 per cent to Rs 62,904 crore in the October-December quarter 2022 over the year-ago period, sector regulator Trai said on Wednesday.

The telecom service provider paid Rs 1,760 crore as spectrum usage charge in December 2021 quarter, according to performance indicator report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

The total adjusted gross revenue (AGR), on which license fees and SUC are computed, of telecom service providers was Rs 55,151 crore in December and 2021 quarter.

Reliance Jio led the market with the highest AGR of Rs 22,586.32 crore while Bharti Airtel with AGR of Rs 18,290 crore recorded the biggest growth of 26.27 per cent on YoY basis.

The gross revenue of telecom service providers grew 26.5 per cent on YoY basis to Rs 88,166 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 69,695 crore in December and 2021 quarter.

"Gross Revenue (GR) increased by 5.25 per cent, Applicable Gross Revenue (ApGR) increased by 2.56 per cent and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) increased by 1.49 per cent during QE (quarter ended) December 22. On YoY basis GR increased by 26.5 per cent and AGR increased by 14.06 per cent in QE December 2022," the report said.

The access service providers which includes companies like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea , BSNL etc contributed 81.11 per cent of the total AGR of telecom services.

The all-Indian blended average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix of telcos growth, grew 23.63 per cent on YOY basis to Rs 141.4 per month.

First Published: May 31 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

