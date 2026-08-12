Govt spends ₹292 crore under National Green Hydrogen Mission so far: MNRE

A total expenditure of ₹292 crore has been incurred under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) as of August 6, 2026, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written reply in Parliament.

The mission was approved by the Union Cabinet in January 2023 with an outlay of ₹19,744 crore to establish green hydrogen production capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum by 2030.

Under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme of the mission, 3,000 MW per annum of electrolyser manufacturing capacity has been awarded to 15 companies, and 756,100 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production capacity has been awarded to 16 companies, he said.

He also added that green ammonia sale and purchase agreements have been signed for the production and supply of 670,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia to 11 fertiliser units, and 30,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production and supply capacity has been awarded for supply to the refineries of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Numaligarh Refinery (NRL). Further, four pilot projects have been sanctioned for the use of hydrogen in the steel sector. V O Chidambaranar Port Authority has been awarded a project for the development of a bunkering and refuelling facility for green methanol at the port, and a project has been awarded to the Shipping Corporation of India to acquire a dual-fuel ship capable of running on green methanol.