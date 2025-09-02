Home / Industry / News / Govt tightens tunnel project planning to minimise cost, green impact

Govt tightens tunnel project planning to minimise cost, green impact

The Centre has issued new SOPs for tunnel projects, requiring at least three alternative alignments to minimise environmental and social impact and reduce cost overruns

undersea tunnel (total 21 kms) of the Bullet train project between Ghansoli & Shilphata in Maharashtra
Following the Silkyara tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand in November 2023, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had undertaken an audit of all its ongoing tunnel project. | Image: @AshwiniVaishnaw on X via PTI Photo
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 9:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Centre has tightened alignment identification and approval processes for tunnel projects to mitigate environmental impact and cost overruns, mandating three alternatives for each project and basing final recommendations on environmental and social disruption and optimal length.
 
“The goal is to evaluate at least three alternative alignments with clear differentiators: shortest path, geologically or geotechnically favourable route, least social impact, and cost-optimised option. These alignments must avoid critical constraints such as eco-sensitive zones (ESZs), heritage sites, fault lines, steep slopes (>45°) and existing urban settlements,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) released on Tuesday for all new tunnel alignments.
 
Following the Silkyara tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand in November 2023, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had undertaken an audit of all its ongoing tunnel projects and announced plans to develop new SOPs for tunnel construction.
 
The ministry said the final recommended alignment option must be explicitly stated, with justification citing least environmental and social disruption, optimal tunnel length and gradient, engineering feasibility and constructability, compliance with MoRTH guidelines and IRC codes, as well as stakeholder and inter-agency consultations where applicable.
 
The ministry, which has mandated that all tunnel projects be run directly through it, said in its SOP that alignments should respect terrain geometry, with portal locations optimised for access, gradient, drainage and minimal land acquisition.
 
From a strategic and economic perspective, tunnel development is essential for enhancing border connectivity, supporting tourism, enabling socio-economic integration of remote areas and ensuring national security, it said.
 
“However, planning tunnel infrastructure is inherently complex and multidisciplinary. It requires harmonisation of topographical, geological, geotechnical, geophysical, hydrological, environmental, social and financial dimensions. Without rigorous, standardised studies and data-backed alignment evaluations, tunnel projects may face delays, cost escalations and stakeholder conflicts,” the ministry added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TV leads ad spends in 2025 as print bounces back, digital shrinks

IBA asks finance ministry to reduce GST on aerated beverages to 18%

Semicon India 2025: AI can transform semiconductor ops, says industry

Premium

Indian pharma shifts focus to non-US, domestic markets amid tariff risks

Premium

Infra, talent gaps remain key hurdles in India's semiconductor supply chain

Topics :Rohtang tunnelPMGSY Rural Roads ProjectNHAIIndia's infrastructure

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story