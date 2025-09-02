Govt tightens tunnel project planning to minimise cost, green impact

The Centre has tightened alignment identification and approval processes for tunnel projects to mitigate environmental impact and cost overruns, mandating three alternatives for each project and basing final recommendations on environmental and social disruption and optimal length.

“The goal is to evaluate at least three alternative alignments with clear differentiators: shortest path, geologically or geotechnically favourable route, least social impact, and cost-optimised option. These alignments must avoid critical constraints such as eco-sensitive zones (ESZs), heritage sites, fault lines, steep slopes (>45°) and existing urban settlements,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) released on Tuesday for all new tunnel alignments.

Following the Silkyara tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand in November 2023, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had undertaken an audit of all its ongoing tunnel projects and announced plans to develop new SOPs for tunnel construction. The ministry said the final recommended alignment option must be explicitly stated, with justification citing least environmental and social disruption, optimal tunnel length and gradient, engineering feasibility and constructability, compliance with MoRTH guidelines and IRC codes, as well as stakeholder and inter-agency consultations where applicable. The ministry, which has mandated that all tunnel projects be run directly through it, said in its SOP that alignments should respect terrain geometry, with portal locations optimised for access, gradient, drainage and minimal land acquisition.