Friday, March 21, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's coal production hits record 1 bn tonne milestone for first time

India's coal production hits record 1 bn tonne milestone for first time

The Union government had earlier projected coal production to reach 1 bt by FY24, but it was later pushed to FY25

Coal
Premium

From 2021 onwards, the coal ministry opened up the coal mining sector for private players to also sell coal. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Puja DasShreya Jai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Marking a significant milestone, India achieved coal production of 1 billion tonne (bt) on Thursday — the highest ever since the inception of coal mining in the country. This record was achieved days before the close of the current financial year.
 
Union minister for coal and mines, G Kishan Reddy, wrote on his social media handles: “With cutting-edge technologies and efficient methods, we’ve not only increased production but also ensured sustainable and responsible mining. This achievement will fuel our increasing power demands, drive economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for every Indian.”
 
The Union government had earlier projected coal
Topics : Coal production Coal Supply coal sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon