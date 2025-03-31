Govt weighs EV charging expansion across key infra with ₹2,000 crore fund

The Union government is planning to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across major sectors such as ports, roads, railways, and airports, while incorporating battery swapping facilities, a senior official said.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is in discussions with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and various state governments to identify potential locations for installing EV charging stations.

As part of the ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme, the government has allocated ₹2,000 crore for the installation of EV charging stations and battery swapping facilities across the country. The initiative aims to improve charging connectivity for India’s growing EV market and reduce reliance on internal combustion engine vehicles.

India aims to increase the number of public EV charging stations to 72,300 by FY26, up from the current 32,500. Some major airports, including Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and Kochi Airport, along with national highways such as NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur-Agra) and NH-179B (Chennai-Trichy), already have EV charging infrastructure in place. Additional airports, highways, and ports are now being identified for future installations. "We have received input from 14 states and held an inter-ministerial meeting. Once we receive further feedback from relevant ministries, we will finalise the guidelines by April," the official said.

The MHI has identified 20 national highways with high truck traffic and left it to NHAI to independently pursue tender processes. The ministry will cover 80 per cent of the costs involved, as specified under the scheme. Among the identified highways are high-traffic routes such as Mumbai-Pune and Bengaluru-Chennai. NHAI will use its data to finalise installation locations, while MHI will manage funding. Queries sent to secretaries, spokespeople, and chairpersons of the concerned ministries and agencies remained unanswered at press time. Under PM E-Drive, the Centre offers up to 80 per cent subsidy for setting up public fast EV charging stations, with the possibility of 100 per cent funding in exceptional cases, particularly in northeastern, coastal, and hilly areas.

On battery swapping, the official said, “We will approve proposals once submitted by airports, ports, and NHAI, provided they adhere to the power ministry’s guidelines.” There will be no restrictions on the number or size of batteries; however, safety standards set by the power ministry must be followed. For instance, if the AAI includes a battery swapping station in a tender, it must specify power capacity and associated costs. Swapping stations will be required to deliver a defined level of service based on the investment made. “To ensure this level of service, companies may need to purchase batteries. While this may not be a formal condition, it will be addressed in the service level agreement covering aspects such as uptime, power quality, and service specifics. However, the number of batteries will not be specified. This will ultimately be decided by AAI, NHAI, and state governments,” the official clarified.

The official further stated, “We are open to providing subsidies for swapping stations, as it is one of the provisions under PM E-Drive.” According to an industry executive, some companies may adopt a battery-as-a-service model, similar to how gas cylinders are supplied. “In this model, customers would purchase the battery cell for their two-wheelers or cars, essentially paying for battery usage. This will significantly reduce the upfront cost of acquiring a vehicle, as batteries account for 30 to 40 per cent of the total price.” The executive added, “There needs to be standardisation of batteries. A key question is how many vehicles will be designed to accommodate such batteries, as different manufacturers may prefer proprietary models. This could exclude some companies, limiting the overall service. It is essential to assess how many vehicles are compatible with the swapping solution."