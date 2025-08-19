Home / Industry / News / Real money gaming firms on shaky grounds after increased 40% GST

Real money gaming firms on shaky grounds after increased 40% GST

Several players in the industry said that they would be either forced to move their business offshore or shut down

online gaming
Major players in the sector include Dream11, Games24x7 and Head Digital Works (Photo/Pexels)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Real money gaming (RMG) firms are bracing for the impact of a steeper 40 per cent goods and services tax (GST), up from 28 per cent earlier, as the Centre considers bringing all “sin goods” under the higher levy. Several players in the industry said that they would be either forced to move their business offshore or shut down.
 
Meanwhile, top executives said they have not received any formal communication yet, adding that preliminary discussions were underway on how to address the issue.
 
RMG firms are already reeling under the 28 per cent GST regime, with companies absorbing the tax burden instead of passing it on to customers to keep engagement on their platforms steady.
 
However, any further hike in GST is expected to sharply raise the tax burden on these firms, which executives warned could drive more users to offshore platforms. 
 
“The exact impact can only be assessed after some preliminary discussions internally,” a top executive with a gaming company said.
 
Executives added that smaller gaming companies may have to shut operations if a higher tax burden is imposed.
 
“We have received no formal communication on the GST yet. We had already tweaked unit economics under a 28 per cent regime to ensure sustainability. The new slab will be unsustainable from an operational perspective,” a second executive said.
 
In the digital world, RMG refers to skill-based games such as rummy, poker, or fantasy sports, among others, where players can stake money to compete for cash rewards. The 28 per cent slab was imposed on the sector in October 2023.
 
Major companies in the space include Dream11, Games24x7 and Head Digital Works.
 
Last month, RMG firms had opposed the imposition of 28 per cent GST on their services in the Supreme Court, arguing that the levy was fundamentally flawed and contrary to the legal framework. 
The petitioners explained to the court the distinction between platform fees, on which GST is already paid, and prize pool contributions made by players, which are held in trust and returned to winners. They claimed that prize pool contributions do not constitute consideration and thus cannot be taxed under GST.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India curbs solar output to stabilise power grid amid low demand: Ministry

Premium

Mobile phone makers pitch for 5% GST in rate revamp to spur demand

Premium

Rentals on rise: Robust office space demand set to benefit landowners

Press Sewa portal to simplify publisher registration: PRGI Yogesh Baweja

Adani urges India's youth to fight for tech freedom amid AI competition

Topics :Gaminggaming industryGaming Industry IndiaGST

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story