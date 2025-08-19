Real money gaming firms on shaky grounds after increased 40% GST

Real money gaming (RMG) firms are bracing for the impact of a steeper 40 per cent goods and services tax (GST), up from 28 per cent earlier, as the Centre considers bringing all “sin goods” under the higher levy. Several players in the industry said that they would be either forced to move their business offshore or shut down.

Meanwhile, top executives said they have not received any formal communication yet, adding that preliminary discussions were underway on how to address the issue.

RMG firms are already reeling under the 28 per cent GST regime, with companies absorbing the tax burden instead of passing it on to customers to keep engagement on their platforms steady.

ALSO READ: Over 84,000 Indian gaming accounts leaked in 2024, says Kaspersky However, any further hike in GST is expected to sharply raise the tax burden on these firms, which executives warned could drive more users to offshore platforms. “The exact impact can only be assessed after some preliminary discussions internally,” a top executive with a gaming company said. Executives added that smaller gaming companies may have to shut operations if a higher tax burden is imposed. “We have received no formal communication on the GST yet. We had already tweaked unit economics under a 28 per cent regime to ensure sustainability. The new slab will be unsustainable from an operational perspective,” a second executive said.