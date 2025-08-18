Home / Industry / News / Press Sewa portal to simplify publisher registration: PRGI Yogesh Baweja

Press Sewa portal to simplify publisher registration: PRGI Yogesh Baweja

Shruti Patil also announced that PIB Hyderabad, with the support of PRGI, would soon establish a dedicated helpline for publishers

Journalism, newspaper
This initiative aims to enhance transparency, accelerate approvals, and improve the ease of doing business for publishers, he said at a workshop titled Vartalap' addressing the issues faced by publishers, organised by the Press Information Bureau (PI
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Press Registrar General of India (PRGI) Yogesh Baweja on Monday said the Press Sewa portal has been introduced as a single-window solution to simplify the registration process.

This initiative aims to enhance transparency, accelerate approvals, and improve the ease of doing business for publishers, he said at a workshop titled Vartalap' addressing the issues faced by publishers, organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Hyderabad, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, an official release said.

PIB Hyderabad Additional Director General Shruti Patil highlighted that this was the first interactive session of its kind in Telangana, designed to clarify publishers' queries and provide guidance on the new Press and Registration of Periodicals Act (PRP Act).

She also announced that PIB Hyderabad, with the support of PRGI, would soon establish a dedicated helpline for publishers.

Deputy Press Registrar Ashutosh Mohle explained that the entire registration process has transitioned online since March 2024.

He stated that applications would be deemed approved if there is no response within 60 days and emphasized the importance of publishers avoiding agents and using the PRGI portal directly.

PIB officials, including Deputy Director Manas Krishna Kanth, along with Media and Communication Officers Gayathri and Shivacharan Reddy, and officials from I&PR, publishers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh participated in the interactive session, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani urges India's youth to fight for tech freedom amid AI competition

Premium

India's GST cuts to lift festive e-commerce sales by up to 20%: Executives

Centre speeds approvals for critical minerals, no exemption from green law

Premium

Chhattisgarh to showcase cultural heritage at Osaka World Expo 2025

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt bets big on AI, data centres to boost jobs and IT parks

Topics :Narendra ModireformsPress Information BureauPublishers

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story