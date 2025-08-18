Press Sewa portal to simplify publisher registration: PRGI Yogesh Baweja

Press Registrar General of India (PRGI) Yogesh Baweja on Monday said the Press Sewa portal has been introduced as a single-window solution to simplify the registration process.

This initiative aims to enhance transparency, accelerate approvals, and improve the ease of doing business for publishers, he said at a workshop titled Vartalap' addressing the issues faced by publishers, organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Hyderabad, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, an official release said.

PIB Hyderabad Additional Director General Shruti Patil highlighted that this was the first interactive session of its kind in Telangana, designed to clarify publishers' queries and provide guidance on the new Press and Registration of Periodicals Act (PRP Act).